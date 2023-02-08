Punjab Cricket Association to hold elections for vacant posts on February 25

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) will conduct elections for the posts of president, vice-president and treasurer, along with three members of the apex council, on February 25. Retired IAS officer Dharam Vir has been appointed as the electoral officer for the elections that will be held during the special general meeting of the association’s general body. PCA has been without a president for nearly four months, since the resignation of Gulzar Inder Singh Chahal on October 2022. Vice-president Gagan Khanna and treasurer Rakesh Walia had also followed him out.

Loan against fake jewellery: 4 more FIRs against goldsmith

Panchkula Five days after a goldsmith was booked for duping a bank of lakhs by securing a gold loan against fake jewellery, four similar cases were registered against him at the Sector-14 police station on Wednesday. Along with the goldsmith, Deepak Bhola, police have also booked the accused loanees, Suman of Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh, who took a loan of ₹4.91 lakh; Meenu Paul of Dhakoli ( ₹9.05 lakh); Anju Sharma, also of Dhakoli ( ₹4.74 lakh) and Jagjit Khan of Manimajra ( ₹5.79 lakh).

YPS School holds investiture ceremony

Mohali Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Mohali, on Wednesday held an investiture ceremony to formally appoint the new prefectorial council for the academic session 2023-24 on the school premises. The outgoing prefectorial council handed over the charge to the new council members who were administered the oath of office by the school director, Maj Gen TPS Waraich (retd). In his address, the director appreciated the exemplary work done by the previous student council and urged the newly sworn-in student council to carry out their responsibilities with utmost sincerity.

CU to hold World Strongman Games

Mohali Chandigarh University, Gharuan, will host the first World Strongman Games - Sood Classic - on the campus from February 26. The event will include overhead press, setstone, stone to shoulder, Atlus stone, tyre flip, jacko walk competition, WWE matches and arm wrestling. Varsity chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu said Chandigarh University had joined hands with World Strongman Games to promote Punjab games and make contribution to the Fit India campaign. Chairman, Strongman India, Rajvinder Singh Sodhi said Bollywood actor Sonu Sood had been roped in as the brand ambassador for this tournament.

PU IAS centre announces mock interviews

Chandigarh Panjab University’s Centre for IAS and other competitive examinations has announced the batch for conduct of mock interviews for the final UPSC IAS interviews/personality tests, 2023. The Last date of submission of application form is February 10 and the dates of mock interview will be February 21 and 28. The admission will be on a first come first served basis. The details are available at www.iasc.puchd.ac.in.

Sensitisation session for students at PU

Chandigarh The placement cell of the department of evening studies-MDRC, Panjab University (PU), organised a sensitisation session for the students of the department in Principal PL Anand Auditorium. The keynote speaker, Dr Amandeep Singh Marwaha, associate director, Central Placement Cell, PU, discussed the importance of employability and transferable skills in today’s competitive era. Atul Khanijo, state business head, Jio Mart Digital, shared his life experiences in digital tech-savvy companies.

Prof Kaushik gets addl charge as PU’s DCDC

Chandigarh Professor Sanjay Kaushik on Wednesday took over the additional charge as Dean College Development Council (DCDC) of Panjab University (PU). Kaushik who is also the chairman of PU’s University Business School (UBS) has replaced Anju Suri who resigned from the post. His name for the post was proposed during the last meeting of PU syndicate held last week. Earlier, Kaushik held the charge of DCDC for approximately three years (from 2018 to 2021). Various members from senate and syndicate, faculty members from university, colleagues, fraternity from colleges, principals and non-teaching staff of the university met to congratulate him on his joining.

Chandigarh Housing Board razes illegal construction in Sector 40

Chandigarh The estate branch of Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) demolished building violations at four dwelling units in Sector 40-A on Wednesday. These building violations were in the shape of cantilevers, RCC staircase, mumty and rooms on government land. CHB chief executive officer Yashpal Garg said the board was computing the cost incurred in razing the violations and it will be recovered from the allottees. In case of non-payment, their allotments are liable to be cancelled. “To ensure effective action against fresh illegal/unauthorised constructions and encroachment on government/public land, the CHB is adopting a zero-tolerance policy. All allottees who have been issued challans/demolition notices against the fresh constructions are requested to remove these violations immediately to avoid demolition by CHB,” he said. He further said all allottees were again requested not to undertake any fresh building violations, as these may lead to structure safety issues not only for the particular unit but also for the adjoining unit. Any violations will be demolished at the allottees’ risk and cost, the CEO said.