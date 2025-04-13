Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab doctors’ body opposes plan to hire retired specialists

ByKaram Prakash, Patiala
Apr 13, 2025 06:58 AM IST

fFinance minister Harpal Cheema had on Friday announced an increase in the retirement age for medical faculty staff in government medical colleges from 62 to 65 years

The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) has flayed the Punjab government over its recent decision regarding re-employment of retired specialist doctors and retirement age extension from 62 to 65 years for the Punjab Medical Education Services (PMES) cadre.

The PCMSA has urged the Punjab government to reconsider the decision, claiming it would “dent the career progression and promotion opportunities” of the young specialist doctors
The PCMSA has urged the Punjab government to reconsider the decision, claiming it would “dent the career progression and promotion opportunities” of the young specialist doctors

The PCMSA has urged the Punjab government to reconsider the decision, claiming it would “dent the career progression and promotion opportunities” of the young specialist doctors. “There is no shortage of qualified PCMS specialist doctors who can be promoted to senior positions in government medical colleges across the state. If the extension is necessary, it should be restricted to clinical work. The administrative roles must remain reserved for those in promotion pipeline,” said Dr Akhil Sarin, PCMSA president.

Notably, finance minister Harpal Cheema had on Friday announced an increase in the retirement age for medical faculty staff in government medical colleges from 62 to 65 years. He had said that the move was expected to benefit around 40 professors nearing the previous retirement age and help address staff shortages in medical colleges.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab doctors’ body opposes plan to hire retired specialists
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On