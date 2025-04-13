Punjab doctors’ body opposes plan to hire retired specialists

The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) has flayed the Punjab government over its recent decision regarding re-employment of retired specialist doctors and retirement age extension from 62 to 65 years for the Punjab Medical Education Services (PMES) cadre. The PCMSA has urged the Punjab government to reconsider the decision, claiming it would “dent the career progression and promotion opportunities” of the young specialist doctors

"There is no shortage of qualified PCMS specialist doctors who can be promoted to senior positions in government medical colleges across the state. If the extension is necessary, it should be restricted to clinical work. The administrative roles must remain reserved for those in promotion pipeline," said Dr Akhil Sarin, PCMSA president.

Notably, finance minister Harpal Cheema had on Friday announced an increase in the retirement age for medical faculty staff in government medical colleges from 62 to 65 years. He had said that the move was expected to benefit around 40 professors nearing the previous retirement age and help address staff shortages in medical colleges.