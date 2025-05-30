Punjab: Don’t mislead people for vested interests: CM to Akalis, farm bodies

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday accused Akali leaders and farmer unions of misleading the public by spreading false narratives to secure their personal and political interests. Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann during a programme in Bathinda on Thursday. (HT Photo)

He also charged office-bearers of certain farmer unions with illegally amassing wealth and investing in hotels and hospitals across the state.

Speaking during the ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ programme in Bathinda, where he interacted with local panchayat members, Mann said that farmer unions and farmers are distinct entities. “These unions have opened shops in the name of securing farmers’ interests,” Mann said, according to a statement issued by his office. However, the statement did not specify which farmer unions or leaders the CM was referring to.

The event, held at a private resort in Bathinda, focused on issues related to Punjab’s agrarian crisis. However, the media was barred from covering the event.

Mann also criticised farmer unions for their lack of action on important issues such as the water-sharing dispute with Haryana. He pointed out that the unions have been involved in organising road and rail blockades over trivial matters while remaining silent on major issues impacting the state’s agriculture.

“Not once did the farmer unions issue a statement on the water-sharing controversy. They are more focused on their personal interests than the real issues affecting farmers,” Mann stated. He also claimed that some union leaders collect fees from farmers under the pretence of securing their rights but are more concerned with their own financial gains.

The CM further accused the leaders of certain farmer unions of illegally acquiring vast properties in the state, including investments in hotels and hospitals. He stated that these leaders are using their positions for personal enrichment rather than working for the welfare of the farming community.

Mann also lashed out at Akali leaders, accusing them of exploiting religious institutions such as the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Akal Takht for political gains. He alleged that the Akali Dal twists religious directives to suit their own agenda, deceiving the public in the process.

“Now we see that Virsa Singh Valtoha, a former MLA, is being re-inducted into the Akali Dal, and the Faqr-e-Qaum title will be reinstated to former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. This is a clear indication of how the Akali leadership continues to misuse religious platforms for political advantage,” Mann said.