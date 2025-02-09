Punjab Engineering College echoes with nostalgia as alumni reunite

The Punjab Engineering College (PEC) Global Alumni Meet on Saturday brought together an impressive group of former students, including Panjab University vice-chancellor Renu Vig, Punjab home secretary Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, former UT adviser Dharam Pal and Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, along with more than 600 alumni from across the globe, spanning from the 1955 to 2022 batches. Alumnus of the 1971 batch at Punjab Engineering College made sure to recreate their class picture, reliving memories from decades ago. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The energy in the air was palpable as the alumni, many from abroad, revisited their old classrooms, sharing laughter and stories about their college days—whether it was mass bunking or maintaining the strong unity that has persisted across generations.

The event, hosted by the PEC Old Students’ Association (PECOSA), celebrated the alumni’s significant contributions and honoured batches from 1955 to 2010.

Gursharan Singh, a 1981 graduate and senior vice-president at Micron Technology, was the chief guest. In his keynote address, he reflected on his 48-year professional journey—from mechanical engineering to semiconductor technology. He spoke about India’s rapid growth in the semiconductor sector and announced Micron’s ambitious plan to set up a 1.5 million square feet chip manufacturing facility, which will generate 1,000 jobs—many of which will be available to PEC alumni.

To further strengthen ties, an MoU was signed between PEC and Micron, with plans to offer scholarships, training and enhanced placement opportunities, including 50 students receiving specialised training at SCL Mohali.

Former Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal, a 1985 electronics graduate, reminisced his days at PEC, from cross-country races to sneaking off to Sector 17 for a quick break. “If there was an all-rounder trophy, I could have won that,” he joked.

He fondly recalled his classmate Renu Vig as a “studious type”, always topping the class: It’s inspiring to see her achieve great heights.”

Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, who graduated as an electronics engineer in 2010, showed her son around the campus, pointing out the iconic train engine and aircraft exhibits. Reflecting on her time at PEC, she shared how there were only 10 girls in her class of 75, but how the entire batch united for mass bunks, societal activities and PEC Fest.

For Pankaj Rai, a 1999 mechanical engineering graduate, who is now the deputy director at PGIMER, Chandigarh, his fondest memories were Saturday night movie screenings in the auditorium and cycling around the city.

The spirit of camaraderie was alive, with late television personality Jaspal Singh Bhatti’s batchmates snapping photos with his statue outside the auditorium. 1978 electrical engineering batch passout Jagmohan Pathania proudly said he was Bhatti’s classmate.

91-year-old relieves PEC’s early days

Nostalgia hit hard for 91-year-old HS Bedi, a 1955 civil engineering graduate, who recalled his time on PEC’s Roorkee campus before it shifted to Chandigarh in 1953. Bedi, who retired as chief engineer from Punjab irrigation works, remembered PEC’s early days, when the campus only had the Shivalik Hostel and the auditorium building. “Ragging was common, but I was lucky to escape thanks to my older cousin brother studying here,” Bedi said, proudly showing his wife, Narinder Bedi, around his alma mater.

A homecoming like no other for four friends

For four friends from the 2000 computer science batch, all now settled in USA, it was an emotional homecoming. Suruchi Kaushik Sharma, who works for T-Mobile in USA, recalled the genuine friendships she forged in college and their same struggle—homework. “PEC was also a completely different experience for me, coming from an all-girls school. Out of 300 students, only 60 were girls,” she said.

Sandeep Rikhi, an entrepreneur from San Francisco, summed it up for his group: “PEC gave us so much. So, despite our busy schedules, we made sure to come back and relive those memories.” He recollected a Lohri celebration, where the students had to “borrow” wood from their hostel windows and doors. “We had a grand celebration, but let’s just say the windows and doors never looked the same again!” he quipped.