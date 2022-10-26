Punjab farmers protest: Bajwa slams Mann govt, AAP hits back

Leader of opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday said that Punjab farmers were getting a raw deal under the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Bajwa said the casual approach of the state government towards resolving issues pertaining to farmers was a cause of serious concern and worry. “The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) under the leadership of Joginder Singh Ugrahan has been sitting outside the chief minister’s house in Sangrur for nearly 18 days. They were out in the open and forced to observe Diwali on the roads far away from their homes,” he said in a statement.

Bajwa said that when farmers were agitating on the outskirts of Delhi last year, they had no option but to observe the festival on the roads as the BJP government at the Centre had not withdrawn the three contentious farm laws by then. “Though the farm laws were withdrawn, the pending demands have not been met or accepted either by the union or the state governments,” the Congress leader said.

Bajwa in cahoots with BJP: AAP

The AAP accused Bajwa and other Congress leaders of working in cahoots with the BJP to make its ‘Operation Lotus’ successful in Punjab. “Bajwa is working as an agent of BJP in Punjab, with only one objective of how to destabilise the government elected by three crore people of the state,” he alleged. AAP spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that Bajwa is the leader of opposition and must act like one. “People of Punjab will never forgive him if he tries to topple the government elected by Punjabis,” he said.