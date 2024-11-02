Punjab forms 5 flying squad teams to check hoarding of fertilisers

The agriculture and farmers welfare department, Punjab, has constituted five flying squad teams to check fertiliser hoarding and ensure seamless and equitable availability of DAP and other fertilisers, quality seeds and pesticides during the rabi season. Agriculture and farmers welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said these teams will conduct raids to check illegal hoarding, black marketing of fertilisers and tagging of unnecessary chemicals with DAP and other fertilisers. (HT File)

Announcing this, agriculture and farmers welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said these teams will conduct raids to check illegal hoarding, black marketing of fertilisers and tagging of unnecessary chemicals with DAP and other fertilisers.

“These teams will also monitor supplies, maintain standards and ensure quality control through regular checking and sampling,” he added in a statement.

43 licences cancelled in 7 months

The minister said the flying squads will visit retail and wholesale dealers, as well as manufacturing and marketing units of seeds, fertilisers and pesticides to monitor the rates at which these products are being sold to farmers. He said that between April 1 and October 31, the department collected 2,063 samples of pesticides and cancelled 43 licences due to misbranding.

Additionally, 1,751 samples of chemical fertilisers, 100 samples of biofertilisers and 40 samples of organic manures were taken. “In response to the misbranded samples, licences for 48 firms were cancelled, and three FIRs registered,” he added.

Reiterating the Mann government’s commitment to welfare of farmers in the state, he said each team has been assigned four to five districts to closely monitor the sale and supply of seeds, pesticides and fertilisers to protect farmers’ interests. “They will also monitor the demand and supply of these agricultural inputs for farmers,” he said, adding, “No one will be allowed to exploit farmers, and strict legal action will be taken against those found indulged in illegal practices.”