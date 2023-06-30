Deadline over, nearly 6L vehicles yet to affix HSRP

In a blatant disregard for the directives issued by the Punjab government, a significant number of government vehicles have failed to install the mandatory high security registration plates (HSRP) even after the June 30 deadline. The non-compliance of government vehicles with this regulation has raised concerns. Many government vehicles are running sans high-security number plates in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

According to the latest data obtained from officials, only 8,88,767 high-security registration plates have been affixed to vehicles out of a staggering 9,22,029 individuals who had submitted requests for the HSRP in the district. However, considering the figures provided by the regional transport authority, which states that there are more than 15 lakh vehicles in the district, it is evident that a substantial number of vehicle owners have neglected to adhere to the mandate, leaving their vehicles without the necessary high-security number plates.

The officials of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and the traffic police have emphasised that no notification regarding an extension of the deadline has been issued. As a result, the authorities are now planning to conduct rigorous checks to enforce compliance. Those found to be in violation of the regulation for the first time will be subject to a fine of ₹2,000, while subsequent offenses will incur a higher penalty of ₹3,000.

Traffic expert Rahul Verma expressed his concern over the large number of people who have failed to affix the high -security number plates, terming it a clear violation of government guidelines. Verma highlighted the significance of these plates, stating that they enhance visibility, especially during nighttime, due to their ability to reflect light.

However, a visit to several government offices in the district revealed a startling reality. A considerable number of government vehicles, including police vehicles, escort vehicles of government officials, towing vehicles, and police jeeps, were observed without the high-security number plates. This lack of compliance among government vehicles raises questions about the commitment of government departments to adhere to the same regulations they enforce on the general public.

Advocate Parupkar Singh Ghuman said, “Law enforcers are the law violators as they have not affixed the high-security number plates. The failure to install high security registration plates on government vehicles not only undermines the credibility of the law but also sets a poor example for citizens. The government must take immediate action to rectify this issue and ensure that its own fleet of vehicles complies with the regulations. This will not only restore public trust but also demonstrate a commitment to road safety and the enforcement of traffic rules”.

Deputy commissioner of police Varinder Brar stated, “In order to address the lack of awareness among the public, we will be issuing warnings to violators as a first step. Additionally, we have already initiated the process of obtaining high-security number plates for the remaining police vehicles. By next week, all vehicles will be equipped with the appropriate high-security number plates.”