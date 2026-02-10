Punjab: Governor embarks on 4-day foot march from Tarn Taran

Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday flagged off a four-day anti-drug ‘padyatra’ (foot march) from Tarn Taran, marking the second phase of an intensive anti-drug awareness campaign in Punjab’s border districts. The ‘padyatra’, held from Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School to the Police Lines in Tarn Taran, drew participation from scores of students. (HT Photo)

Before the commencement of the foot march, the governor paid obeisance at Darbar Sahib in Tarn Taran and offered prayers for universal welfare and the prosperity of Punjab.

The ‘padyatra’, held from Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School to the Police Lines in Tarn Taran, drew participation from scores of students, NGO representatives and eminent personalities from across the state. Led by the governor, the march, featuring patriotic songs and band performances, sent out a strong message against drug abuse.

Addressing the gathering, Kataria said that under the second phase of the campaign, four-day awareness ‘padyatras’ are being organised in border districts, including Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka, to mobilise public participation against drug abuse. The initiative, supported by the Punjab Red Cross Society, aims to create widespread awareness about the harmful effects of drugs.

Emphasising a multi-pronged strategy to combat the menace, the governor said strict enforcement of laws, sustained public awareness, rehabilitation of affected persons and creation of employment opportunities—particularly for the youth—are essential. He appealed to all sections of society to come together and transform the campaign into a people’s movement.

Later, while addressing a meeting with members of village defence committees at Seron, Kataria alleged that a neighbouring country is attempting to disturb Punjab’s atmosphere through the smuggling of drugs and weapons, adding that such attempts are being met with a befitting response.

Stressing that drug abuse cannot be eradicated through government efforts alone, the governor said collective participation of parents, teachers, youth, citizens and the administration is crucial. He noted that public awareness against drugs is steadily increasing and is gradually taking the shape of a mass movement in the state.

Highlighting unemployment and idleness as key factors contributing to drug addiction, Kataria said engaging youth in gainful employment and constructive activities would help steer them away from this social evil. Referring to Punjab as the land of warriors, saints and martyrs, he said a decisive fight against drugs is necessary to restore the state’s former glory.

The governor also underlined the role of village defence committees in the anti-drug campaign and urged them to remain vigilant and actively monitor their villages, while inviting suggestions to further strengthen the initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said the anti-drug campaign launched by the Punjab government is receiving overwhelming public support and expressed confidence that Punjab would soon emerge as a vibrant and prosperous state.