Chandigarh, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday said Aadhaar has become an important document for good governance, transparency, and ease of living. Punjab Governor highlights Aadhaar as key to transparent service delivery

Kataria, who is also the Administrator of Union Territory Chandigarh, said that Aadhaar helps the government ensure that benefits of welfare schemes reach the right person, while reducing fraud and eliminating fake beneficiaries.

Kataria was addressing a gathering at the state-level workshop themed "Driving Maximum out of Aadhaar". He was the chief guest at the event held here.

He said Aadhaar has strengthened the rural economy by directly linking citizens with both state and central governments through bank accounts, enabling Direct Benefit Transfer , according to an official statement.

This ensures that subsidies and financial assistance are delivered directly and transparently to eligible beneficiaries, he said.

He noted that Aadhaar has made access to government services easier and improved delivery to underserved sections of society.

He added that Aadhaar has become part of everyday life, from birth registration to healthcare services such as Ayushman Bharat. By helping target the right beneficiaries and improving inclusion, Aadhaar is bridging the gap between rural and urban areas and contributing to the goal of 'Viksit Bharat', Kataria said.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Chief Secretary K A P Sinha said Aadhaar has resolved many issues faced by both citizens and the administration in delivering the benefits of government schemes.

He described Aadhaar as an integral part of daily life and highlighted its use in property-related matters, health insurance claims, agricultural grain procurement, pension distribution, and implementation of the National Food Security Act in Punjab.

He said Aadhaar has helped eliminate ghost beneficiaries.

Unique Identification Authority of India Chief Executive Officer Bhuvnesh Kumar said Aadhaar has become a foundation for connecting citizens to mainstream services and enabling access to various government schemes.

He added that Aadhaar has expanded beyond its original concept and is now used across multiple sectors, from birth registration to healthcare, making it relevant in almost every sphere of life.

The workshop emphasised strengthening coordination among stakeholders and using technology to further improve transparent and efficient service delivery.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.