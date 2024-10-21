{Punjab govt proposal} Mid-day meal workers to get 16l accidental insurance

The cabinet sub-committee of Punjab government held a meeting with the mid-day meal union on Monday. During the meeting the director general school education Vinay Bublani appraised that an insurance plan for mid-day meal workers is under process, under which the mid-day meal workers will be insured for ₹16 lakh in case of accidental death, ₹1 lakh in case of natural death and ₹2 lakh in case of the death of a spouse in an accident. The sub-committee assured the union that other demands raised by them would also be resolved soon. Punjab government has proposed to for mid-day meal workers to get accidental insurance. (HT File)

During meetings with representatives of ‘Beruzgar Sanjha Morcha’ and ‘Purani Pension Prapti Front’, the sub-committee reiterated that the state government is actively working on their legitimate demands and issues.

The sub-committee also directed the Punjab state power corporation limited (PSPCL) to ensure that no hazardous work is carried out by any employee without the necessary safety kit.

The sub-committee comprises of cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, and Harbhajan Singh ETO.

Secretaries of the departments of power Rahul Tiwari, finance Basant Garg, chairman-cum-managing director PSPCL Baldev Singh Sran, and director distribution DIPS Grewal were also present in this meeting.

The cabinet sub-committee engaged in detailed discussions regarding the demands presented by the union in its memorandum and emphasised their commitment to resolving these issues. The cabinet sub-committee assured the PowerCom and Transco contract employees union that their legitimate demands would be considered sympathetically.