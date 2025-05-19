Punjab govt reinstates senior vigilance dept officials

The Punjab government has reinstated two senior officials of the vigilance bureau (VB) who were earlier suspended in connection with an investigation into alleged driving licence irregularities, according to copies of the orders seen by HT. The move that has raised questions about the consistency of the government’s anti-corruption stance. However, the officer who headed the VB at the time, SPS Parmar, remains under suspension. For representational purposes only. (Shutterstock)

The reinstated officers — Swarandeep Singh, assistant inspector general, vigilance bureau (SAS Nagar), and Harpreet Singh, senior superintendent of police, vigilance bureau (Jalandhar) — were suspended on April 26 alongside Parmar, a 1997-batch IPS officer. The suspensions had followed the launch of a statewide crackdown on corruption in regional transport authority (RTA) offices and driving test centres. At the time, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government had projected the suspensions as a major step in its anti-corruption campaign, citing “grave misconduct and dereliction of duty” under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

The state government has not only revoked the suspensions of Swarandeep Singh and Harpreet Singh but also reinstated them to their previous posts in the vigilance bureau. According to the orders issued by the home secretary, their suspension period will be treated as a regular duty period. No official explanation has been provided for the reversal.

Despite repeated attempts, home secretary Alok Shekhar couldn’t be contacted for comments.

Opposition parties have launched a scathing attack on the Punjab government over the reinstatement of the two VB officers.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa questioned the credibility of the government’s actions, highlighting the inconsistency between the suspension and the reinstatement of the officers. “First, the AAP government suspended senior VB officers claiming a crackdown on corruption. Now, they’re reinstated — same posts, suspension period not even counted. Both decisions can’t be right,” Bajwa said.

The decision has led to a wave of speculation, particularly since SPS Parmar — who was the Bureau’s chief director at the time of the alleged scam — continues to remain suspended. Senior bureaucrats and police officers have questioned the logic behind the decision, pointing out that if the officers who conducted the field-level operations have been cleared, it is inconsistent to hold the supervisory officer solely responsible.

“If the cutting-edge officers are not at fault, how can the supervisory officer be?” said a senior IPS officer on a condition of anonymity.

The vigilance operation launched in April had uncovered a widespread bribery network involving the illegal issuance of driving licences through middlemen, who allegedly took bribes to manipulate test results or expedite approvals without proper testing.

Since Parmar’s suspension, there has been little visible progress in the case under the new vigilance bureau chief, Praveen Kumar Sinha. The two absconding RTO officials — whose arrests were a key reason cited for Parmar’s suspension — remain at large.

Meanwhile, the Centre has formally approved Parmar’s suspension and directed the Punjab government to issue him a chargesheet by June 26.

He further alleged that the suspensions may have been politically motivated. “Did the AAP suspend them to make them fall in line, and now they’ve complied? This isn’t governance. It’s intimidation,” he added.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia also criticised the move, pointing out that officers who were deemed “corrupt” barely three weeks ago have now been quietly reinstated. “This raises serious questions — either about the officers’ integrity or the government’s,” Majithia said.

He alleged that the officials were initially expected to act against political opponents but did not comply with the government’s demands. “Now, a deal seems to have been struck,” Majithia claimed, suggesting that the reinstatement was a result of behind-the-scenes compromise.

Majithia also demanded that the government issue a public apology and reinstate suspended officer SPS Parmar, arguing that his case is no different from those who have now been brought back to their positions.