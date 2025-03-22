Punjab: Graft accused, aides booked for threatening PSPCL officials’ mother

Police on Friday booked a graft-accused contractor and his three accomplices for threatening the 75-year-old mother of a senior Punjab state power corporation limited (PSPCL) official, who had conducted the inquiry against him. In a police complaint, senior XEN in Dirba, Munish Garg, said that his mother was accosted by Harjinder Singh and 3-4 accomplices. (HT Photo for representation)

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sukhdev Singh confirmed the incident and said: “A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Harjinder Singh and 3-4 unidentified individuals under sections 126 (2), 351(2), 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).”

“No one has been arrested so far. We are searching for the accused, and further investigation is underway,” the DSP added.

“I had conducted a departmental probe against the accused Harjinder Singh’s firm and others uncovering some financial misappropriation of funds and submitted a report in February last month. Three officials have been suspended in the case. Today, when my mother was travelling in the official car with a driver to my office on Sohiyan Road, the accused and his accomplices stopped the car and threatened my mother Raksha Devi with dire consequences.”

Garg said he is not authorised person to disclose the details of the probe against Harjinder Singh electrical, Bhutal Kalan, running into lakhs of rupees, but added that Friday’s incident was the result of the adverse findings submitted in the report.

Garg added that the group surrounded the vehicle and subjected my mother to verbal abuse and threats. “The assault continued for around 40 minutes. They threatened my mother and said they would kill me or break my legs,” Garg said, adding that his mother was left terrified and shaken by the ordeal.