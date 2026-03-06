Chandigarh, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday said the A government has expanded public healthcare services, strengthened school education and launched a determined effort to combat drug abuse and trafficking, adding it is working to take the state forward on the path of development. Punjab has made major strides in health, education, agriculture: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria

During his address on the first day of the Budget Session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Kataria stressed that the annual Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly is of great importance because it reflects the vision of the government for the welfare of its citizens.

He expressed hope that the deliberations in this session will culminate in actions for the progress and prosperity of the people of Punjab.

He reiterated the firm commitment of the state government to serve Punjab and said the government is working to take Punjab forward on the path of development for carving out a vibrant and progressive 'Rangla Punjab' .

Highlighting the state's healthcare initiatives, the governor said the government strengthened its public health network that delivers preventive and curative services under one integrated system.

He said the government remains unwavering in its commitment to build a resilient, inclusive and people-centric healthcare system, which is today visible in every corner of Punjab, from the remotest village to the busiest urban centre.

At the heart of this transformation are the 881 'Aam Aadmi Clinics', a flagship initiative that is fast emerging as a world-class model of primary healthcare delivery, drawing attention and appreciation from across the country and beyond, he said.

These clinics provide 107 medicines and 47 diagnostic tests free of cost, and have already recorded more than 4.9 crore OPD visits, including 1.6 crore unique patients, stated the governor.

Kataria said the state government accorded the highest priority to strengthen cancer care services.

On the state government's anti-drug drive, Kataria said the government launched the "Yudh Nashian Virudh" campaign as a comprehensive and determined effort to combat drug abuse and trafficking across the state.

Under this campaign, to provide accessible and effective de-addiction services, 548 Opioid Assisted Treatment clinics are operational across the state to provide treatment for Opioid Use Disorder.

In addition, 36 government and 177 private de-addiction centres, along with 19 government and 74 private rehabilitation centres, are functioning to support treatment and long-term recovery, he said.

On the education front, Kataria said Punjab has emerged as a top-performing state in PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024.

Around ₹160 crore has been allocated for safety and cleanliness in schools. A total of 118 government schools are being transformed as state-of-the-art Schools of Eminence, he said.

"My Government under "Punjab Sikhya Kranti" has recruited a total of 13,765 teachers since April 2022. Seven batches of 234 principals and education officers were sent for a five-day Leadership Development Programme to Singapore, four batches of 199 headmasters were sent to IIM Ahmedabad and two batches of 144 primary cadre teachers were sent to Turku in Finland," he said.

On irrigation and agriculture, the governor said, "To make canal water available to all farmers, the Punjab government planned to construct a total of 3,443 kilometres of new water courses and underground pipelines with an investment of approximately ₹787 crore. Till date 2,650 kilometres of this work has already been completed."

The government carried out 2,600 kilometres of canal-lining work amounting to ₹4,557 crore, resulting in canal water reaching about 1,365 locations for the first time, with 465 locations having received water in 2025.

Highlighting support for farmers, he said, "During the year 2025-26, the Punjab government provided 33 per cent subsidy on Bt Cotton Hybrid seeds recommended by Punjab Agricultural University Ludhiana.

"A pilot project has been launched in six districts of Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Bathinda, Sangrur, Jalandhar and Kapurthala to increase the area of kharif maize in Punjab and financial assistance of ₹17,500 per acre is provided to farmers."

Speaking about governance reforms and transparency, the governor said that the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

He said that from January 1, 2025 to January 31, 2026, the Vigilance Bureau registered 135 trap cases against 20 gazetted officers, 134 non-gazetted officials and 44 private persons who were caught red-handed while accepting illegal gratification.

Highlighting investment and industrial growth, Kataria said, "Since March 2022, Punjab received 8,261 investment proposals with proposed investment of about ₹1,50,817 crore and the proposed employment potential of about 5,31,619 persons."

