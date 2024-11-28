Punjab: Hoshiarpur jail inmate dies, family holds protest 

Family members of a 38-year-old inmate, who died in the central jail in Hoshiarpur on Thursday morning due to illness, held a protest outside the civil hospital alleging negligence by prison officials. Family members of a 38-year-old inmate, who died in the central jail in Hoshiarpur on Thursday morning due to illness, held a protest outside the civil hospital alleging negligence by prison officials. (Representational photo)

The dharna continued for about two hours before civil and police officials reached the site and assured the family of a thorough investigation.

Chakkowal Sheikhan resident Amarjit Singh, a CRPF jawan, was jailed for the past two months for a murder that took place in the village in 2020. His family alleged that despite the real culprit having admitted in the court that he alone was involved in the crime, the police implicated Amarjit under political pressure.

Amarjit’s wife Pooja Rani said a request was made to the jail officials to get his medical examination done by admitting him in hospital but he was taken for a routine check-up only. Amarjit was not taking food and was in depression, she claimed. She alleged that her husband died due to jail officials’ negligence.

Bahujan Samaj Party activists also joined the family in the protest and demanded justice. Additional deputy commissioner Rahul Chaba met the protesters and assured them that their charges would be looked in to.

The family members were reluctant to get the post-mortem done before a case was registered against erring jail officials, but on the ADC’s assurance, they agreed for the same. A board of doctors conducted the autopsy in the presence of a judicial officer in the civil hospital after which the body was handed over to the kin.

Jail officials did not respond to calls. Deputy superintendent of police (city) DD Sharma said that investigation will start after receiving a formal complaint.