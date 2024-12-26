Punjab: Jalandhar dist Cong chief detained for protesting against councillors supporting AAP

Former MLA and Congress district committee president Rajinder Beri was detained by the Jalandhar police for staging a protest outside the residences of Congress councillors who had shifted their allegiance to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to help it form its mayoral seat. Former MLA and Congress district committee president Rajinder Beri and his supporters were detained by citing lack of prior permission for the demonstration. (HT File)

Two Congress councillors—Manmeet Kaur and Parveen Wason—were among the six councillors who joined the AAP, boosting its tally from 38 to 44 and securing a majority in the 85-member Jalandhar municipal corporation.

On Tuesday, Beri, along with his supporters, protested outside the residence of Parveen Wason, who had won from ward 65 and defeated Anita Raja, the wife of former mayor Jagdish Raja. A similar protest was planned for Wednesday outside the residence of Manmeet Kaur.

However, the police intervened, detaining Beri and his supporters, citing lack of prior permission for the demonstration.

The police said that the protest had the potential to disrupt public order, leading to the detention. Later, Beri was released in the afternoon.

Beri criticised the AAP for allegedly engaging in “horse-trading” and now using the police to suppress peaceful protests against the defection of Congress councillors. He claimed the police action was politically motivated.

In the recent Jalandhar municipal corporation elections, the AAP emerged as the single largest party with 38 seats, while Congress secured 25 and BJP won 19. Following the defections, AAP secured the necessary majority by gaining support from six councillors from Congress, BJP, and independent factions.

Two newly-elected Congress councillors along with two from the BJP and two independents pledged support to AAP on Monday. Two seats were won by independent candidates, while Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) remained victorious on one seat.