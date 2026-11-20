A 52-year-old littérateur from Khanna, Rajpreet Kaur Benipal, has secured the runner-up position at the prestigious Dhahan Prize, the world’s largest literary award for fiction in Punjabi. She received a cash prize of 10,000 Canadian dollars (nearly ₹6.5 lakh) at the award ceremony held at Northview Golf and Country Club in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, on November 18. Rajpreet Kaur Benipal, 52, awarded nearly ₹6.5 lakh for her short story collection. (HT Photo)

Nominated for the first time, Benipal was the only finalist from India this year.

Established in 2013 by the Canada-India Education Society in partnership with the University of British Columbia’s Department of Asian Studies, the Dhahan Prize recognises outstanding Punjabi fiction written in Gurmukhi and Shahmukhi.

Benipal was recognised for her short story collection — Kabran Vich Ughe Phull (flowers grown in a graveyard). Benipal said the stories were inspired by her surroundings and issues affecting society. “The collection highlights the mental agony faced by youngsters due to circumstances, such as paper leaks and pressure from parents and society, which sometimes drive them to take their own lives. Some stories also focus on women,” she said.

Its title story explores the plight of a seven-year-old girl and her mother caught amid the conflict in Gaza.

A postgraduate in Punjabi from SCD Government College, Benipal currently heads the postgraduate Punjabi department at AS College, Khanna. Her first book — Khamniyan Wala Pippal — was published in 2007.

An additional CAD 6,000 was awarded for the transliteration of the book into Gurmukhi or Shahmukhi, the two scripts used for Punjabi. The first prize (CAD 25,000) went to Akmal Shahzad Ghumman from Islamabad, Pakistan, for his novel “Parchawan” (shadow), while Amber Hosseini from Sargodha, Pakistan, secured the third position for her novel ‘Nawan Pind’ (new village).

Dhahan Prize founder Barj S Dhahan said the award aims to bring fresh Punjabi literature to international readers and give writers wider recognition.