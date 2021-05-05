IND USA
Punjab leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema tweeted his Covid status on Wednesday and requested those who came in contact with him over the past few days to get tested. (HT file photo)
Punjab leader of opposition Harpal Cheema tests positive

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has wished the Dirba AAP MLA, who is in home isolation, a speedy recovery
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 01:05 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party legislator and leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema, on Wednesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19.

“I have tested +ve for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. (I’m) following instructions of my doctor while undergoing home isolation. All those who have come in close proximity to me over the last few days are requested to kindly get tested,” he said in a tweet.

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh wished the Dirba legislator a speedy recovery.

“Wishing a speedy recovery to leader of the opposition @HarpalCheemaMLA Ji who has tested positive for #Covid19,” Singh tweeted.

