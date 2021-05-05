Punjab leader of opposition Harpal Cheema tests positive

Aam Aadmi Party legislator and leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema, on Wednesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19.

“I have tested +ve for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. (I’m) following instructions of my doctor while undergoing home isolation. All those who have come in close proximity to me over the last few days are requested to kindly get tested,” he said in a tweet.

Also read: Centre moves SC against show cause notice of contempt over oxygen supply deficit

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh wished the Dirba legislator a speedy recovery.

“Wishing a speedy recovery to leader of the opposition @HarpalCheemaMLA Ji who has tested positive for #Covid19,” Singh tweeted.