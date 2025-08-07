Punjab minister Bains told to clean shoes, perform sewa over violation of Sikh maryada at Srinagar event

The Akal Takht on Wednesday awarded tankhah (religious punishment) to Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains for violation of Sikh maryada at an event organised by the Punjab government’s language department to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur in Srinagar. Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains performs sewa in Amritsar on Wednesday.

As part of atonement, the minister has been asked to clean shoes and perform sewa at gurdwaras associated with the ninth Sikh master. He was also to make efforts to improve the condition of the roads leading to them. The Takht indirectly also ordered the state government to refrain from organising religious events and get the cooperation of Sikh institutions, including SGPC, in holding events to mark the anniversary.

Amid an argument over who can or should organise events for the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur that falls in November, an event held on July 24 in Srinagar sparked a row as members of the audience were seen dancing during the performance of singer Bir Singh.

While the singer voluntarily appeared before the highest Sikh temporal seat on July 25 to apologise for the act, Bains and department director Jaswant Singh Zafar were summoned to the Takht with clarification and atonement. Zafar, who is currently abroad, has sought more time, while the minister appeared before the Akal Takht on Wednesday.

Bains first paid obeisance at the Gurdwara Guru Ke Mehal, the birthplace of the ninth Guru, located in the narrow streets in the vicinity of the Golden Temple.

He then appeared before the Sikh clergy in the Takht secretariat, which also comprised Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Tek Singh Dhanuala, and submitted his explanation.

Following this, Bains appeared in public before Akal Takht and admitted to the mistakes and sought forgiveness.

Accepting his plea, the Sikh clergy awarded him a tankhah and asked him to go to Gurdwara Guru Ke Mehal on foot and ensure renovation and cleanliness of the streets leading to the gurdwara.

The decree asked the minister to visit other gurdwaras associated with the ninth Guru and make efforts to improve the condition of the roads leading to them.

He was told to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, Delhi, where the ninth Guru was executed by the then Mughal rulers, and perform sewa (voluntary service) of cleaning the shoes of devotees at Gurdwara Sis Ganj at Anandpur Sahib for two days, before organising ardas of atonement with deg worth ₹1,100.

Following this, Bains lifted garbage from the streets connecting Golden Temple to the birthplace of the ninth Guru and later visited historic shrines at Vallah and Baba Bakala.

The Sikh clergy also issued directions to the Punjab government to refrain from organising the religious events and seek the cooperation of the SGPC and other Sikh institutions in organising other events like seminars and discussions.

“Organising religious congregations and nagar kirtans (religious processions) is the task of Sikh institutions, and the panth is capable of doing it. The government should cooperate with the SGPC and other Sikh institutions in organising the religious events at Anandpur Sahib and other places, just like the then Bihar government did during the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh. The Sikh institutions should give due respect to the government and its representatives,” the decree reads.

The decree further asked the state government to take necessary steps to improve road and other facilities for the sangat.

“As sangat will reach Sri Anandpur Sahib and other religious sites associated with the ninth Guru in large numbers on the occasion, the Punjab government should take necessary steps to improve roads leading to them, do other development tasks and ensure facilities to the sangat. In memory of Guru, the government should establish big institutions,” the decree further added.