Punjab minister Dhaliwal meets Bittu ,seeks better rail network in Amritsar district

Punjab minister of NRI affairs Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Tuesday met railway minister of state Ravneet Singh Bittu at New Delhi to raise railway-related issues concerning Amritsar district.

Handing over a memorandum to Bittu, Dhaliwal urged the minister to connect the border belt with the rest of the country through rail service. He demanded Ramdas railway station, which is situated near the international border, be revamped and named after Baba Budha Ji. In response, Bittu assured him of timely redressal of the issues raised by the Punjab minister.