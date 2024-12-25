Punjab ministers meet FM, seeks release of RDF

A delegation of Punjab cabinet ministers, Rajya Sabha member and chief secretary on Tuesday met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, seeking immediate release of rural development fund (RDF) and market development fund (MDF) to the tune of ₹7,000 crore. Punjab ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Lal Chand Kataruchak and Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney with Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Sourced)

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, MP Vikramjit Singh Sahni and chief secretary KAP Sinha were part of the delegation. The delegation told the Union minister that the funds are important for maintaining the comprehensive agricultural marketing infrastructure of the state.

Disclosing the details, Cheema said that the delegation had a constructive discussion in the meeting highlighting the unique challenges being faced by Punjab due to the delay in payment of RDF and MDF.

He told the minister that Punjab has a decentralised procurement (DCP) system so RDF and MDF cannot be compared with other non-DCP states. “The mandi infrastructure of Punjab has evolved over the decades and there has been a significant improvement in the procurement processes. Punjab has to charge a higher RDF/MDF due to its vast and long-tested infrastructure, which no other state has. It was due to RDF and MDF that Punjab has been able to develop a vast network of roads connecting its remote villages with mandis which needs periodic maintenance, and it would not have been possible without requisite RDF and MDF,” Cheema told the minister.

“Delay in release of funds would seriously limit the state’s ability to maintain its infrastructure as well as create hurdles in the procurement process of crops which the state and the Centre would never want,” added Cheema while hoping that a decision would be taken soon for release of RDF and MDF.