HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 9, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn What: Rose Concert – Opera Ft. Beaucaire Gram it: As vehicles move on the road near the Rail Bhavan, it's difficult to not spot how the buildings in this part of the city are illuminating with decorative lighting and projection displays ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit 2026. The summit is scheduled to take place at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13. (Photo: PTI)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: September 9

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack What: Le Petit Prince / The Little Prince through Pardhan Gond Eyes – Women artists of Groupe Surteli reimagine Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s timeless tale of The Little Prince

Where: Galerie Romain Rolland, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

When: September 1 to 9

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk What: Meet The Author Session Ft. Vikas Swarup

Where: Seminar Halls 1 to 3, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: September 9

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate What: Workshop | Heart Kintsugi

Where: Mom's Fresh Pot, Shop No. 33 & 40, First Floor, Global Heights, Sector 33, Sohna, Gurugram

When: September 9

Timing: 5 & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Double The Fun Ft. Vidit Sharma & Vivek Samtani

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: September 9

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree What: Six Experiences, One Destination

Where: Noida Haat, Block D, Sector 33A, Noida

When: September 1 to 15

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

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