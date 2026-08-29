Punjab: Missing youth’s body exhumed from agricultural field, 2 held

Fourteen days after a 20-year-old youth went missing, police on Thursday exhumed his decomposed body from an agricultural field at Kapurthala’s Desal village. Station house officer (SHO) Dalwinder Singh said the family continued searching for Amandeep. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Amandeep Singh, who has been missing since August 14. His family had lodged a missing-person complaint at Fattudhinga police station.

Based on a complaint filed by Amandeep’s family, police questioned his two friends, identified as Varinder Singh and Palwinder. During questioning, the two allegedly told the police that Amandeep had gone unconscious after consuming drugs and they had later buried his body in an agricultural field in the village.

Station house officer (SHO) Dalwinder Singh said the family continued searching for Amandeep and also questioned his friends who were reluctant to disclose any information about him.

“During questioning, the accused told police that after Amandeep went unconscious, they abandoned him in the fields and came back to the village. The following day, they went back to the spot and, after finding him dead, buried his body in the field to cover up the incident,” he said.

He added that, based on the information provided by the two men, the police reached the spot and recovered Amandeep’s body.

“The duo has been arrested, and a case has been registered under Sections 238 (causing the disappearance of evidence or giving false information to screen an offender) and Section 140 (1) (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” the SHO said.