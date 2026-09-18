Actor-director Roshan Abbas brings his Lucknow and Delhi stories to life with theatrical storytelling show Indradhanush

Abbas, who shot his directorial debut Always Kabhi Kabhi (2011) too in Lucknow, tells HT City, “At Kommune (his storytelling platform), I have directed or helped over 4,000 people besides making ad films, so I thought it’s high time I get back on stage myself. I did Mira Nair ’s play Monsoon Wedding and then Aladdin but was craving for more. So, I developed my story from my time in Lucknow, where I lived from age 4 until I moved to Delhi and started working in national radio.”

Actor, director, and host Roshan Abbas is bringing his own stories to his hometown, Lucknow, the city where he grew up before moving to Delhi to become an RJ. Titled Indradhanush: A Pitara of Stories , he will stage his theatrical storytelling in a solo show on Sunday (September 20), featuring colourful Lucknow stories.

He has used childhood and teenage pictures as props and played with lights to present different colours of life, which he says connect with everyone’s life.

“Within the script lies the story of any small-town boy who sees big dreams and fulfills them—about first love, getting on stage, parents’ expectations and breaking them, friendship, and the language which I learnt in Lucknow which became my strength,” he says, adding, “Here we beautifully switch between Hindi, Urdu, Hindustani, Bhojpuri and Awadhi. There is a line: In Lucknow, yahan baaton aur chai pe sab kuch sulajh jata hai! It’s a rainbow of emotions and colours of life.”

In the solo show, he plays seven characters blended with music, mimicry, and singing. “Radio then was a big thing as TV was shaping up and we did not have the Internet. On a lighter note, I explain to teens that radio then was like an illegitimate child of Spotify and YouTube.”