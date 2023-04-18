Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CBI must probe Punjab ‘excise scam’, says Partap Singh Bajwa

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Apr 18, 2023 12:55 AM IST

Opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the alleged Punjab excise scam, similar to the one in Delhi. Bajwa accused the Aam Aadmi Party of taking money from contractors to award liquor licences. He also called on people of both states to show no mercy to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on corruption, claiming that Kejriwal's crusade against corruption had been found to be hollow.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday said just like in Delhi, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should probe the alleged Punjab excise scam also. He said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state allegedly took money from several contractors to award liquor licences.

Punjab Congress committee president Partap Singh Bajwa. (HT File Photo)
He called upon people of Delhi and Punjab to show no mercy to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on corruption as his crusade against corruption has been continuously found to be hollow.

Bajwa said allegations of alleged corruption against the AAP in Delhi must be thoroughly investigated and those found guilty should not be spared.

“It is important for the people of India to know that the money Kejriwal gained through corrupt means was used against the Congress in several states, including Punjab, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Delhi,” he alleged.

Bajwa said Kejriwal founded the AAP in 2013 with an aim to fight against corruption, following the Anna Hazare movement. Though he had promised to bring the Lokpal Bill after coming to power, nothing so far has happened in this regard.

“In December 2015, Kejriwal introduced a watered-down version of the Lokpal Bill that differed greatly from the original bill proposed in 2014. This exposed the true character and intentions of Kejriwal. The original bill, which formed the basis for dissolving his 40-day government, was yet to be implemented,” Bajwa said.

Bajwa said Kejriwal’s double standards on corruption were being exposed every day after his own ministers from Delhi had been behind the bars due to the same reason.

goa aam aadmi party arvind kejriwal cbi central bureau of investigation congress corruption delhi guilty gujarat himachal pradesh partap singh bajwa state states uttarakhand + 13 more
