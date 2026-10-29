Punjab: Orange alert for thunderstorms, hail threatens standing paddy

With paddy harvesting at its peak across Punjab, the forecast of adverse weather over the next two days has left farmers staring at the skies in worry, threatening to damage standing crop and slow down procurement when mandis are witnessing a surge in arrivals. The weather office has advised farmers to keep harvested crops in safe places and avoid leaving them exposed to rain. (HT)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for parts of Punjab, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds up to 60 km per hour and hailstorms on October 29 and 30 due to a fresh Western Disturbance. The weather office has advised farmers to keep harvested crops in safe places and avoid leaving them exposed to rain.

The fresh rain spell, according to farm experts, could prove ruinous for farmers who have yet to harvest their paddy crop. Rain and hail will damage the grains, while strong winds would flatten standing crop, making harvesting difficult and delaying the use of combine harvesters in fields.

The weather disruption could have a ripple effect on the procurement operations too.

Any delay in harvesting would slow the arrival of fresh paddy at grain markets, while rain-soaked produce could require additional drying before it can be handled and stored. Harvested paddy lying in the open or awaiting transportation would also be vulnerable to moisture damage.

The rain would also impact the movement, handling and storage of grain, particularly at procurement centres where harvested produce is awaiting lifting.