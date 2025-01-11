Punjab: Over 30 booked for attacking rivals, setting house on fire

Over 30 persons were booked after two rival groups clashed in Dann Singh Wala village in Bathinda district on Thursday night. One of the rival groups ransacked the houses of the victims and set them on fire. The victim and his family members sustained injuries in the incident and are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Sections 326, 115(2), 324(4) 191(3) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been slapped on the accused.

Based on the complaint of the victims the police have booked Harwinder Singh, Dharampreet Singh, Lavpreet Singh, Satpal Singh, Jiwan Singh, Happy Singh, Resham Singh of Dann Singh Wala and 25 unidentified persons under sections 326, 115(2), 324(4) 191(3) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Nehianwala police station.

Victim Jaspreet Singh in his statement said: “Harwinder Singh along with another person met me at around 8 pm in the village on Thursday and accused me of selling drugs. They attacked me with a sword but I escaped and reached home. Later at around 11:30 pm, Harwinder along with his aides and 25 unidentified persons attacked my house. They attacked me and my family members with sharp-edged weapons. They also set the house on fire.”

Denying any drug angle, police termed it as the fallout of a personal enmity.

Bathinda supritendent of police (SP) Narinder Singh said: “Harwinder Singh and Jaspreet Singh, belong to two rival parties, who are also relatives. Harwinder along with his aides entered the victim’s and his relative’s houses and attacked him and his family members. On the statement of the victim, we have registered a case under relevant sections of BNS. Seven persons have been booked by name, while around 25 are unidentified. The police teams are conducting raids to nab the accused,” he said.

The SP added that preliminary investigation revealed that both the parties have personal enmity. “We have found that Jaspreet along with his aides had attacked Harwinder’s house in the morning and later in the evening Harwinider retaliated. Harwinder had not filed any complaint against Jaspreet,” he added.