Punjab Police get transit remand of gangster Deepak Tinu

A Delhi court granted one-day transit remand of gangster Deepak Tinu, who had fled from the custody of the Mansa crime investigation agency, to the Punjab Police on Monday.

Tinu, an accused in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, had fled from police custody on October 1. Punjab Police had arrested and sacked the CIA unit in-charge, sub-inspector Pritpal Singh, who was also a member of the special investigation team (SIT) probing the Moosewala murder case. Police claimed Pritpal had facilitated Tinu’s escape.

The Delhi Police had nabbed the gangster in Ajmer on October 19. On October 28, the Punjab Police had sought custody of Tinu after his remand with the Delhi Police ended. However, the Delhi Police sought further remand, following which the Punjab chops returned empty-handed.

On Monday, the Punjab Police moved an application seeking transit remand of Tinu after his three-day extended remand with the Delhi Police ended. Police personnel from Mansa have left from Delhi with Tinu, who is likely to be produced in the district court late at night.

An officer, privy to the development, said Tinu will be interrogated by the anti-gangster task force and Special Investigation Team (SIT) at the same police station in Mansa from where he had escaped. Mansa police have so far arrested five persons, including Pritpal and Tinu’s girlfriend, for helping the gangster escape.

The SIT has found that Tinu’s escape was planned from jail in July when he was brought to Punjab on production warrants from Tihar jail in New Delhi. The Mansa police’s CIA unit had brought Tinu on production warrants five times in separate cases after questioning him in the Moosewala murder case. In a viral video, sacked sub-inspector was seen with Mohit Bhardwaj, an aide of Tinu, at a nightclub. An official, on condition of anonymity, said, Tinu’s aide Bhardwaj facilitated expensive shopping, stays in luxury hotels and entry to high-end nightclubs in the vicinity of Chandigarh for Pritpal.

On May 29, six shooters shot Moose Wala dead when he, along with his cousin and a friend, was driving to Jawaharke village in Mansa, 10 km away from the singer’s native village, Moosa. The SIT has named 36 persons as accused in this case and filled a 1850-page chargesheet against 24 accused.

