Punjab police to expand its public outreach via ‘Sehyog’ programme: DGP Yadav

In order to further expand the Punjab Police’s public outreach programme ‘Sehyog’ at the grassroots level, commissioners of police (CPs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) will visit villages and mohallas to hold public meetings, gathering first-hand feedback from locals, Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said. Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav during his visit to Jalandhar police lines. (HT)

This initiative aims to bridge the gap between police and the public, Yadav added during his visit to Jalandhar police lines.

Yadav said in the second phase, the directions have been issued to CPs/SSPs to visit villages and mohallas to hold public meetings.

“This approach will help authorities understand ground-level situations and foster a stronger police-public relationship,” the DGP added.

The move comes amidst DGP Punjab’s ongoing ground-zero tours to improve community ties and gather feedback from people on their experiences with the police. The DGP was addressing a district-level public meeting organised by the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police as part of their “Sehyog— A Police-Public Partnership Initiative” programme.

DGP Yadav, during an informal interaction with people from different walks of life, has taken first-hand feedback from them on the city’s law and order situation. He assured to resolve the majority of their issues. The DGP was accompanied by Jalandhar commissioner of police (CP) Swapan Sharma.