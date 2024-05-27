Punjab: Power consumption rises by 28% amid severe heatwave

The power consumption in the state rose by 28% when compared to the corresponding period last year, amid the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) extending the severe heatwave alert for Punjab till May 28. Commuters with covered faces on a hot afternoon in Amritsar on Sunday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Punjab’s power consumption was 5,563 million units (MU) till May 25, while it was 4,349 MU during the corresponding period last year.

On May 25, within 24 hours, the power demand rose by 68%. As per Punjab state power corporation Ltd (PSPCL), on May 25, the demand rose to 258 MU, while it was 154 MU on the same day last year.

With no relief in sight, the power consumption in the state is sure to go up further, the PSPCL official said, pleading anonymity.

“Despite a rise of 28% in power consumption, no power cuts were imposed in the state,” a senior PSPCL official added.

Along with consumption, Punjab saw a rise in maximum power demand also. The PSPCL official informed that maximum power demand has risen by more than 50%, when compared to last year. Currently, Punjab’s maximum power demand has been hovering around 14,000 Mega Watt (MW) since May 20.

Heatwave alert extended to May 28

The temperatures continued to rise across the state, with Faridkot recording a maximum temperature of 47.4° Celsius on Sunday.

Significantly, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), on Sunday, further extended a severe heatwave alert until May 28.

IMD, Chandigarh, director AK Singh has already termed the prevailing heatwave situation in Punjab as ‘abnormal’.

“This is abnormal. I haven’t seen such a long spell of heat waves in Punjab over the past many years. Unfortunately, there is no relief in sight,” he said.

As per the IMD, Punjab witnessed a rise in maximum temperatures over the past 24 hours. A severe heat wave is declared if the departure from normal exceeds 6.4 notches. The threshold for a heatwave is met when the maximum temperature of a weather station reaches at least 40⁰C in the plains. The maximum temperature in the state has risen by 2.4° Celsius. The temperatures have risen almost 5° Celsius from the average maximum temperature.