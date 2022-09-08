Punjab PWD minister seeks adequate funds for road infra development

Punjab PWD minister Harbhajan Singh on Thursday sought adequate availability of central funds for integrated development of road infrastructure in the state. “Development and maintenance of road networks is a constant process for which increased and adequate funds should be released time to time for completion of projects in stipulated deadlines,” he said, seeking a special scheme for this purpose.

Crackdown on unlicensed retailers selling bricks

Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak ordered a crackdown on unlicensed retailers selling bricks in the state. After a meeting with a delegation of brick kiln owners, he also ordered the introduction of an online registration system for renewal of brick licences. The brick kiln owners told the minister that a large number of unauthorised shops were operating at many places in border districts and actively engaged in selling bricks of poor quality at cheap rates.

Heads of 10 improvement trusts appointed

The Punjab government on Thursday appointed chairpersons of 10 district improvement trusts. Tarsem Bhinder has been made chairman of Ludhiana Improvement Trust, Jashan Brar of Fazilka, Harmeet Aulakh of Hoshiarpur, Megh Chand Shermjara of Patiala, Parveen Chhabra of Rajpura, Jagtar Sanghera of Jalandhar, Kundan Gogia of Samana, Deepak Arora of Moga, Tahkur Manohar of Pathankot and Raman Chandi of Khanna.

MP Chadha meets chairpersons of boards, corporations

Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha on Thursday met newly appointed chairpersons of boards and corporations and asked them to work hard to bring back the lost glory of the state. “People have shown faith in us and we are duty-bound to work for their welfare,” he told them.