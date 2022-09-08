Punjab PWD minister seeks adequate funds for road infra development
Punjab PWD minister Harbhajan Singh said development and maintenance of road networks is a constant process for which increased and adequate funds should be released time to time
Punjab PWD minister Harbhajan Singh on Thursday sought adequate availability of central funds for integrated development of road infrastructure in the state. “Development and maintenance of road networks is a constant process for which increased and adequate funds should be released time to time for completion of projects in stipulated deadlines,” he said, seeking a special scheme for this purpose.
Crackdown on unlicensed retailers selling bricks
Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak ordered a crackdown on unlicensed retailers selling bricks in the state. After a meeting with a delegation of brick kiln owners, he also ordered the introduction of an online registration system for renewal of brick licences. The brick kiln owners told the minister that a large number of unauthorised shops were operating at many places in border districts and actively engaged in selling bricks of poor quality at cheap rates.
Heads of 10 improvement trusts appointed
The Punjab government on Thursday appointed chairpersons of 10 district improvement trusts. Tarsem Bhinder has been made chairman of Ludhiana Improvement Trust, Jashan Brar of Fazilka, Harmeet Aulakh of Hoshiarpur, Megh Chand Shermjara of Patiala, Parveen Chhabra of Rajpura, Jagtar Sanghera of Jalandhar, Kundan Gogia of Samana, Deepak Arora of Moga, Tahkur Manohar of Pathankot and Raman Chandi of Khanna.
MP Chadha meets chairpersons of boards, corporations
Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha on Thursday met newly appointed chairpersons of boards and corporations and asked them to work hard to bring back the lost glory of the state. “People have shown faith in us and we are duty-bound to work for their welfare,” he told them.
Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research
After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.
NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist
“He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan Agrawal father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone. “I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. He got a total 705 marks.
NEET UG 2022: Yashik Bansal tops Ludhiana, placed among top 100 with AIR 92
Securing a place among top 100 rank holders, Yashik Bansal brought laurels to the district by bagging all-india rank 92 in NEET result 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday late evening. Bansal topped the district by securing 99.9994 percentile and scored 700. Bansal, a student of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, is now looking forward to bag a seat at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi. He attained 96.2% in his Class 12.
Delhi Police busts gang of cyber frauds, 65 arrested
Sixty-five people were arrested and bound down under a warrant for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of updating their electricity bills, police here said on Thursday. The arrests were made in raids conducted in 22 cities across the country in the last 10 days. The accused duped these people installing a remote access software in their victims' mobile phones and accessing their OTPs, or one time passwords, police said.
Punjab government will bring a law to prevent sale of duplicate pesticides, seeds: Dhaliwal
The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. He also warned that if any officer is found involved in any malpractices, they will not be spared. The government also plans to introduce a trace and tracking system for complete monitoring of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds from production to the farmer.
