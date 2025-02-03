Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab records 11.87% growth in GST, higher than national average

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 03, 2025 07:50 AM IST

Punjab has achieved 11.87% growth in net Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection up to January in the current financial year, compared to 2023-24. This growth rate surpasses the national average of 10%. Besides, Punjab has witnessed a net growth of 15.33% in excise and a total of 11.67% in taxes from net GST, excise, VAT, CST, and PSDT in the current financial year, said state finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema

Chandigarh : Punjab has achieved 11.87% growth in net Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection up to January in the current financial year, compared to 2023-24. This growth rate surpasses the national average of 10%. Besides, Punjab has witnessed a net growth of 15.33% in excise and a total of 11.67% in taxes from net GST, excise, VAT, CST, and PSDT in the current financial year, said state finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

Punjab has achieved 11.87% growth in net Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection up to January in the current financial year, compared to 2023-24.
Punjab has achieved 11.87% growth in net Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection up to January in the current financial year, compared to 2023-24.

in a statement, Cheema said Punjab is among top three general category states in the country that have exceeded the national growth rate in GST collection. The net GST collection up to January in the current fiscal year stood at 19,414.57 crore, compared to 17,354.26 crore collected during the same period in FY 2023-24, reflecting a growth of 2,060.31 crore. The state registered a 9.73% growth in net GST during January 2025, with a collection of 2,008.58 crore against 1,830.52 crore collected in January 2024, Cheema said.

Giving details of the growth in revenue from excise, Cheema said the state has collected 8,588.31 crore up to January in the current fiscal year, compared to 7,446.46 crore collected during the same period in FY 2023-24, resulting in a growth of 1,141.85 crore. The excise growth rate during January 2025 was 15.91%, with a collection of 893.04 crore against 770.45 crore collected in January 2024.

The total collection from net GST, excise, VAT, CST, and PSDT up to January in the current fiscal year is 34,704.4 crore, with a net growth of 3,625.46 crore when compared to 31,078.94 crore collected during the same period in FY 2023-24.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On