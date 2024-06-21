Punjab: Relief from sizzling heat, day temp dips by 6 notches

Patiala : Sporadic rainfall at many places in Punjab on Wednesday brought respite from searing heat as the average maximum temperature on Thursday dropped by 6 notches at many places. Sporadic rainfall at many places in Punjab on Wednesday brought respite from searing heat as the average maximum temperature on Thursday dropped by 6 notches at many places.

According to India meteorological department (IMD), some parts of the state received light rain during the past 24 hours.

Rupnagar recorded 20.1 mm of rainfall, highest in the state, followed by Bathinda (12. 6 mm) and Barnala (12.5 mm) on Wednesday evening.

Intense hot weather conditions had prevailed earlier with day temperatures hovering between 43-46 degrees Celsius at many places in the state.

On Thursday, Amritsar recorded a high of 36.1 degrees, Ludhiana 35.7, Patiala 36.6, Bathinda 33.6, Pathankot 39.8 while Faridkot’s maximum settled at 36.8 degrees Celsius.

Gurdaspur was the hottest place in Punjab recording a high of 41 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD forecast, there would be no heatwave conditions over the state during the next five days. “There will be no change in maximum temperature till June 24,” said an IMD official.

Experts say light to moderate rainfall over the past 24 hours will also help paddy farmers. The rainfall would reduce the use of groundwater for irrigation, added experts.

The dip in temperature has also brought some relief to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). The peak power demand in Punjab dropped to 15,200 MW on Thursday from 16,078 MW on Wednesday.

Director, IMD, Chandigarh AK Singh said the monsoon is likely to hit the region by month-end.