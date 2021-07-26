Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab reports 6 more deaths, 54 fresh cases
Two deaths each were reported from Amritsar and Ferozepur and one each from Fatehgarh Sahib and Hoshiarpur
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 12:24 AM IST

Six more Covid-related fatalities took the death toll to 16,266 in Punjab on Sunday, while 54 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 5,98,794, according to a medical bulletin.

Two deaths each were reported from Amritsar and Ferozepur and one each from Fatehgarh Sahib and Hoshiarpur, it said.

The number of active cases is 699 in the state. Mohali reported nine cases, followed by eight in Amritsar and seven each in Bathinda and Hoshiarpur, according to the bulletin.

With 117 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,81,829, it said.

A total of 1,19,12,389 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said.

