Punjab ropes in human rights lawyer RS Bains as special public prosecutor

The Punjab government has roped in human rights lawyer and senior advocate Rajwinder Singh Bains in politically sensitive post-sacrilege violence cases of 2015. He will be appearing for the state before trial courts and in the Punjab and Haryana high court.

The move comes days after the appointment of senior advocate APS Deol as the Punjab advocate general came under criticism. Deol had appeared for a few accused, including former director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini, in these cases. The appointment was among the contentious issues raised by Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu while tendering his resignation.

Even technically, after having appeared in these matters, Deol could not have appeared for the state. In all, there are four FIRs in question: two each registered in Kotkapura (FIR No. 129 and 192) and Behbal Kalan (FIR No. 129 and 130).

So far, designated government lawyers have been appearing in these cases before trial courts, whereas in the high court, the state had roped in counsels from the Supreme Court, another move that came under criticism. In Kotkapura FIRs, challans were quashed by the high court in April and are to be presented afresh. In Behbal Kalan cases, challans have been presented and are pending trial.

Bains, son of former Punjab and Haryana high court judge Ajit Singh Bains, is a known criminal and constitutional matters lawyer and has appeared in cases from across the political spectrum. These include many cases of human rights violation during militancy in Punjab. Bains has also been appearing against former DGP Saini in Balwant Singh Multani disappearance case (1991) and for the main complainant in the Kotkapura police firing (FIR 129)

“(Bains’ appointment) will ensure speedy justice in unfortunate sacrilege and firing incidents,” a government spokesman said, adding that the notification comes into immediate effect.

However, former special investigation team member and Aam Aadmi Party leader Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh questioned the appointment, calling it “another big fraud” with Punjab and Punjabis by the Congress government. “The appointment is only an eyewash. Intention of the government is very clear: to continue with the present advocate general,” he said.