Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Shiromani Akali Dal to discuss strategy for upcoming polls

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 21, 2024 07:20 AM IST

Party’s working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar will chair a meeting on Tuesday. This announcement was made on micro-blogging site X by Shiromani Akali Dal’s vice-president Daljit Singh Cheema.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday announced to convene a meeting of its core committee, party’s top decision-making body, on Tuesday to discuss the strategy for the upcoming bypolls to four assembly constituencies on November 13 and SGPC office-bearers’ election on October 28.

Bypolls to four assembly constituencies will be held on November 13 and SGPC office-bearers’ election on October 28.
Bypolls to four assembly constituencies will be held on November 13 and SGPC office-bearers’ election on October 28.

Party’s working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar will chair the meeting for which the announcement was made on micro-blogging site X by SAD vice-president Daljit Singh Cheema. “The meeting will discuss in detail about the upcoming four by-elections. It will also finalise its strategy about the annual elections of SGPC office-bearers scheduled for October 28,” Cheema wrote.

In addition, the party will also take stock of “major crisis” of paddy procurement in the state. “The paddy is being neither purchased nor lifted from mandis. The farmers are facing the worst-ever crisis,” he further wrote.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On