Punjab: Shiromani Akali Dal to discuss strategy for upcoming polls

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday announced to convene a meeting of its core committee, party’s top decision-making body, on Tuesday to discuss the strategy for the upcoming bypolls to four assembly constituencies on November 13 and SGPC office-bearers’ election on October 28. Bypolls to four assembly constituencies will be held on November 13 and SGPC office-bearers’ election on October 28.

Party’s working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar will chair the meeting for which the announcement was made on micro-blogging site X by SAD vice-president Daljit Singh Cheema. “The meeting will discuss in detail about the upcoming four by-elections. It will also finalise its strategy about the annual elections of SGPC office-bearers scheduled for October 28,” Cheema wrote.

In addition, the party will also take stock of “major crisis” of paddy procurement in the state. “The paddy is being neither purchased nor lifted from mandis. The farmers are facing the worst-ever crisis,” he further wrote.