Punjab: Six people, including a minor, killed in road accident in Sangrur

Six people, including a 4-year-old child, were killed in road mishap near Mehlan chowk area in Sangrur during the early hours of Thursday. Representational image.

The incident took place around 1.30am when the victims were returning to Sunam from Malerkotla in a Maruti 800 car.

They tried to overtake a truck near Mehlan chowk when their vehicle collided head-on with another truck that was coming from the opposite direction.

The deceased have been identified as Neeraj Singla (37), his 4-year-old son, Lalit Bansal (45), Davesh Jindal (33), Deepak Jindal (30) and Vijay Kumar (50), all residents of Sunam.

Sub Inspector (SI) Parteek Jindal, SHO of Chhajli police station, said the victims died on the spot. They have kept the bodies at the mortuary of Sangrur civil hospital for postmortem.

“We are waiting for the family members of deceased and will register a case as per their statement,” the SI said.

