Punjab soldier dies in ‘accidental firing’ along LoC in Rajouri

A soldier from Punjab died in an “accidental discharge of his service weapon” along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on Monday, said officials. Singh was deployed in Nowshera sector. The soldier died on the spot and his body has been shifted to a hospital. (HT File)

The deceased was identified as Lance Naik Balvir Singh (3 Sikh Light Infantry) from Akalgarh village in Punjab’s Ludhiana district.

“The soldier died of a bullet injury as his service weapon went off accidentally along the LoC,” a police official said.

