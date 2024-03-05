 Punjab soldier dies in ‘accidental firing’ along LoC in Rajouri - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab soldier dies in ‘accidental firing’ along LoC in Rajouri

Punjab soldier dies in ‘accidental firing’ along LoC in Rajouri

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Mar 05, 2024 07:52 AM IST

The deceased was identified as Lance Naik Balvir Singh (3 Sikh Light Infantry) from Akalgarh village in Punjab’s Ludhiana district

A soldier from Punjab died in an “accidental discharge of his service weapon” along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on Monday, said officials.

Singh was deployed in Nowshera sector. The soldier died on the spot and his body has been shifted to a hospital. (HT File)
The deceased was identified as Lance Naik Balvir Singh (3 Sikh Light Infantry) from Akalgarh village in Punjab’s Ludhiana district.

“The soldier died of a bullet injury as his service weapon went off accidentally along the LoC,” a police official said.

Singh was deployed in Nowshera sector. The soldier died on the spot and his body has been shifted to a hospital. A defence spokesperson confirmed the incident.

