Punjab: Staff at rehab centres announce indefinite strike from March 5

HT Correspondent Employees of Punjab’s drug de-addiction centres have announced an indefinite strike starting March 5, demanding the regularisation of their services and a safer working environment. The staff, considered the backbone of the state’s anti-drug campaign, ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’, warned that the strike could adversely affect the ongoing campaign.

Patiala: Employees of Punjab’s drug de-addiction centres have announced an indefinite strike starting March 5, demanding the regularisation of their services and a safer working environment. The staff, considered the backbone of the state’s anti-drug campaign, ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’, warned that the strike could adversely affect the ongoing campaign.

The protesting employees allege a hostile work environment, citing repeated incidents of inmates attempting to escape and a lack of adequate security at the centres. Last month, several staff members at the Sector 66 de-addiction centre in Mohali were injured during a scuffle when around 40 inmates tried to flee.

Parminder Singh, state president of the Government De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Employees’ Union, said: “It is unfortunate that frontline employees, working day and night to make Punjab drug-free, continue to struggle for their rightful demands. On one hand, the government claims to be committed to eliminating drugs, but on the other, it ignores the needs of the employees who are the backbone of this campaign.”

Singh added that a protest would be held in Chandigarh on March 5 to raise public awareness, and the strike will continue until the government meets their demands.

Health department officials have warned that strict action, including termination, may be taken against employees if they go ahead with the strike.