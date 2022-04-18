Punjab third in number of proclaimed offenders, says GRP
Of the total 415 proclaimed offenders (POs) registered with the Government Railway Police (GRP), Ludhiana, till date, the maximum of 154 are from Bihar, 101 from Uttar Pradesh, while Punjab stands third with 63 POs.
According to officials, the new state government here has directed the GRP to expedite the process to nab the POs and also dispose of other cases quickly to clear the pendency.
Explanations were sought from officials over the delay in solving the cases or nabbing the accused following which the GRP here has submitted its reply.
Staff crunch is one of the main reasons for the delay in action according to the officials here. A senior officer said the maximum numbers of migrants in Punjab are from Bihar and UP.
“It has been observed that migrants from these two states are mostly drug carriers. They commit crimes and elope in their home state. Most of the time their address registered with their contractors or employees here is wrong which increases the difficulty in nabbing them during raids. Moreover, staff crunch is another prominent problem here,” a senior officer said.
Meanwhile, out of the total POs registered with the GRP here, 182 are wanted in drug cases. Notably out of a total 154 POs from Bihar, 77 were booked in NDPS cases and the rest 77 were involved in other cases, including the Railways Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
A total of 16 POs from Punjab registered with the GRP, Ludhiana, were booked under the NDPS Act and 45 were booked under other cases and two were booked under Section 82 and 83 of CRPC.
Of the total 32 POs from MP booked here with the GRP, 31 were involved in drugs cases.
“We are regularly raiding every possible location or hideouts of these POs following our tip-offs and intelligence. Many were held by the GRP in the recent past and we are hopeful of arresting others too,” said a senior GRP officer.
Mohali MC to take over 14 roads across four sectors from GMADA
After taking over maintenance of parks, water supply, and sanitation of new sectors, the municipal corporation is all set to take over 14 roads situated in four sectors, 48-C, 66, 68, and 70 from Greater Mohali Area Development Authority. Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said as GMADA has got these roads repaired and recarpeted, MC is all set to take possession.
Mohali | Woman who went missing last November dies by suicide, 1 booked
A 28-year-old man has been booked for abetting the suicide of a 25-year-old woman, who had been reported missing since November last year. Her family members alleged that on April 14, they came to know that she was brought to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH, Sector 32) after she consumed a poisonous substance. The victim's brother has named one Rakesh Kumar in his police complaint.
Ex-Patiala jail superintendent booked for extortion
Following a judicial inquiry that has unearthed another extortion, torture and drug racket in the Patiala Central Jail, the police have booked a former jail superintendent, a former deputy superintendent and an ex-warder. Those booked have been identified as suspended jail superintendent Rajan Kapur, deputy superintendent (retd) Teja Singh and head warder (retd) Paramjit Singh. While Rajan Kapur is under suspension, the other two had retired. If someone didn't yield, he faced torture.
PU senate to take up proposed rules, regulations for M Voc courses in April 26 meet
Panjab University has proposed the rules and regulations for the Master of Vocation (M Voc) courses from the 2022-23 academic session, which will be taken up in the forthcoming meeting of the varsity senate for ratification. The rules and regulations have already been approved by vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar on behalf of the academic council and in anticipation of the approval of the senate. The varsity senate is scheduled to meet on April 26.
Covid positivity rate touches 15% in Noida; officials say no need to panic
As Covid-19 cases continue to rise, the Uttar Pradesh government has put the National Capital Region districts of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad on a high alert. The positivity rate in Noida has increased to about 15%, with 800-900 tests being conducted daily. However, officials said that though cases are rising, the positivity rate has not spiked at a considerable rate. % in government and 5% in private labs.
