News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab to get panel to monitor probe pace, trial in drug cases

Punjab to get panel to monitor probe pace, trial in drug cases

ByRavinder Vasudeva, Chandigarh
Oct 31, 2023 08:24 AM IST

As per information, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav has issued standing orders to field officers to ensure timely completion of probe and appear before the trial court as prosecution witnesses to record their evidence, in cases under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Following a rap from the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) over the non-appearance of investigating officers in drug-related cases at trial courts, the Punjab Police have decided to form a state-level monitoring committee to take corrective measures.

The state-level committee in Punjab will also keep a vigil on officers/officials for violations if any, and take appropriate action. It will also prepare monthly reports about the performance of districts and suggest corrective measures. (HT File)
The state-level committee in Punjab will also keep a vigil on officers/officials for violations if any, and take appropriate action. It will also prepare monthly reports about the performance of districts and suggest corrective measures. (HT File)

As per information, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav has issued standing orders to field officers to ensure timely completion of probe and appear before the trial court as prosecution witnesses to record their evidence, in cases under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The state-level monitoring committee will be headed by an additional director general of police (ADGP) rank officer and have an officer of the prosecution & litigation department to monitor the pace of investigation and trial. The committee will also look at resolving any issues hampering speedy trial in such cases.

The committee will also keep a vigil on officers/officials for violations if any, and take appropriate action. It will also prepare monthly reports about the performance of districts and suggest corrective measures.

Citing that several instructions that were already issued from the Punjab Police headquarters to mandate field officers to appear in court, the DGP, in the latest order, stated, there has been an inordinate delay in recording of evidence in criminal cases which has been adversely affecting the outcome of the trial.

“In case of non-compliance, it was directed that departmental proceedings be initiated against the officer for misconduct and negligence in discharge of official duties,” says the standing order, which has been accessed by the Hindustan Times.

The order also stated that any cop found indulging in any act of harbouring or assisting criminals charged with an offence under the NDPS Act will be dismissed under Article 311 of the Constitution of India and relevant provisions of the NDPS Act and/or PITNDPS Act will be invoked.

The top cop also directed the police commissioners and senior superintendents of police to designate an ADCP/SP/AIG rank officer as the nodal officer and a DSP/ACP rank officer as assistant nodal officer to ensure timely appearance of official prosecution witnesses before the trial courts. They will be held personally liable for non-compliance with the directives, the order reads.

A dedicated Pairvi Cell, to follow up such cases, will also be

established in each police commissionerate/district, having notified police stations, which shall be headed by an inspector-rank officer, who will work under the supervision of the nodal officer or assistant nodal officer.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out