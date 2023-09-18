Punjab to launch cardiac, neuro surgeries in district hospitals soon

To provide relief to poor from expensive treatment of cardiac and neuro-related diseases at private hospitals, the Punjab government would soon introduce services of cardiac and neuro surgeries in district hospitals. To provide relief to poor from expensive treatment of cardiac and neuro-related diseases at private hospitals, the Punjab government would soon introduce services of cardiac and neuro surgeries in district hospitals. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference organised by the Association of Healthcare Providers of India, health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh on Sunday said as per directions of chief minister Bhagwant Mann to provide super specialty services in government hospitals, the critical care units would be established by government where state-of-the-art facilities like cardiology, neurosurgery, orthopedics, ICU, trauma services will be provided.

“These critical care units would be linked with government medical colleges thus making secondary and tertiary healthcare in common people’s reach and the patients with such diseases will not have to spend their savings on treatment,” Dr Balbir said.

Meanwhile, the health minister also announced to start ‘Farishte’ scheme in the state next month to provide all necessary medical services to accident victims free of cost for the first 24 hours after mishaps.