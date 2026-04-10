Punjab to offer ₹10cr subsidy for eco-friendly projects, says minister Sanjeev Arora

Industry minister Sanjeev Arora said on Thursday that the new industrial policy is tailor-made to encourage environment-friendly green industry solutions, such as setting up a paddy straw-based plant, which will attract huge subsidies and encouragement from the government in various forms. Industry minister Sanjeev Arora

Arora, who was in Bathinda to chair a series of programmes, said the government would grant a subsidy of up to ₹10 crore for environment-friendly projects, such as zero liquid discharge. Similarly, industries setting up boilers using paddy straw will get incentives up to ₹7.5 crore.

Interacting with entrepreneurs from Bathinda, Mansa, Barnala, Muktsar, Faridkot and Fazilka, the minister said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has taken initiatives to ensure that the industry will get ample power supply during the summer season.

“The state government will soon introduce an initiative that makes approvals through the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) available online. Industrialists can apply for various permissions online and receive a response in the same format. The micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector holds the key to economic growth, and Punjab has devised a policy for it. The state government recognises the significance of MSMEs as they are the backbone of the industrial sector,” Arora said.

The minister said that in spite of challenges in the liquid petroleum gas (LPG) supply due to a war in the Middle East, no industrial unit has shut down.

“Hotels and restaurants have switched to electric appliances for cooking, whereas other industries have adjusted,” he added.

Arora said the government sanctioned ₹16 crore to augment basic infrastructure for the development of the Bathinda focal point. Works worth ₹13 crore have been allotted, and the remaining ₹3 crore will be allotted soon.

He said that the commencement of flights from Halwara airport in Ludhiana will boost business from the Malwa region.