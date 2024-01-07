Punjab VB arrests Amritsar improvement trust accountant for taking 8 lakh bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Saturday arrested Vishal Sharma, posted as accountant at Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT), for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹8 lakh. AIT law officer Gautam Majithia, a resident of Green Field, Majitha Road, Amritsar, has already been arrested in this case. Disclosing this here today, a VB spokesperson said the above-mentioned accountant and law officer of AIT were arrested on the complaint of Jatinder Singh, a resident of Partap Avenue, Amritsar, who had lodged a complaint on the chief minister’s anti-corruption action line in this regard.

Disclosing this here today, a VB spokesperson said the above-mentioned accountant and law officer of AIT were arrested on the complaint of Jatinder Singh, a resident of Partap Avenue, Amritsar, who had lodged a complaint on the chief minister’s anti-corruption action line in this regard.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Giving details, the spokesperson added that the complainant has alleged that the above-mentioned law officer and accountant had taken ₹8 lakh in lieu of the release of 20% compensation for the acquisition of his land on the directions of the district court amounting to ₹20 lakh. The complainant has recorded the conversation with the advocate regarding the payment of bribe money, which was submitted to the VB as evidence.

The spokesperson said that during the investigation the said law officer revealed that he had handed over cheques to accountant Vishal Sharma, amounting to ₹8 lakh, which was proved to be true as it was recorded in the audio-video conversation with the complainant. In addition to this, the accountant has signed the estimate for providing enhanced compensation to the complainant which justified the connivance of both the accused for taking bribe money from the complainant.

The spokesperson informed that based on the probe, the VB range Amritsar has also arrested the said co-accused accountant after finding him guilty of taking a bribe from the complainant. Further investigation in this case was under progress.