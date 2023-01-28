Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Vigilance arrests main accused in Jalandhar Improvement case

Published on Jan 28, 2023 09:24 PM IST

The Punjab vigilance bureau on Saturday arrested accused Gurdeep Singh, who has been absconding for around three and half years in the embezzlement case pertaining to the land of Jalandhar Improvement Trust.

The remaining accused will also be arrested soon, the spokesperson added. (Representational Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Saturday arrested accused Gurdeep Singh, who has been absconding for around three and half years in the embezzlement case pertaining to the land of Jalandhar Improvement Trust. In this case, a total of 12 accused have been arrested to date.

Disclosing this here, a VB spokesperson said that 94.97 acres of land was acquired by the Jalandhar Improvement Trust in the Surya Enclave extension, but at the time of paying compensation, many accused embezzled the funds to the tune of 5,49,18,523 in the name of fake persons by preparing forged documents of the improvement trust in conniving with the officials.

An FIR No. 244 dated October 29, 2013, under sections 409, 419, 420, 465, 467, 468, 201, 120B of IPC and section 7, 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the police station, New Baradri Jalandhar was registered which was later transferred to the VB for further investigation.

The spokesperson said in this case the accused Gobind Ram embezzled an amount of 2,12,76,211 with the connivance of the officers/employees of the Improvement Trust by preparing fake documents and out of this amount, 7,00,000 was received by the above said accused Gurdeep Singh through cheques.

The spokesman further informed that in this case, accused Manjit Sharma, Sukhdev Singh Patwari, Prem Prakash, lawyer Mohit Bhardwaj, lawyer Deepak Sadana, Amandeep Singh, Kulwant Singh, Jatinder Kumar Sharma, Tarlok Singh, Sandeep Sharma and Surinder Kumar Cashier have already been arrested. The remaining accused will also be arrested soon, the spokesperson added.

