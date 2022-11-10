Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests registry clerk
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested a registry clerk, Gurmeet Kaur, posted at tehsil office Zirakpur, SAS Nagar, in a bribery case. Disclosing this here, a spokesperson of the VB said this case has been registered on a complainant filed by Harsimran Singh of Adda Jhungian village, Derabassi, against Kaur on the chief minister anti-corruption helpline. He said during the investigation of this complaint and the evidence in this regard, it was found that the registry clerk has received ₹20,000 from the complainant to register his power of attorney.
Other short stories
Matru Vandana Yojana: ₹10 cr distributed to beneficiaries
RGNUL student wins 1st prize in essay contest
DLSA holds awareness-cum-service camp
BFGI holds Entrepreneurship Day
Bathinda: The Baba Farid Group of Institutions (BFGI) in collaboration with Innovation Mission Punjab and Startup Punjab organised Entrepreneurship Day. Showkat Ahmad Parray, deputy commissioner, Bathinda, was the chief guest. He told the students how the district administration helped budding entrepreneurs. On this occasion, winning students who presented innovative ideas were given prizes.
