Punjab vigilance nabs cop for accepting 10K bribe in Punjab’s Muktsar

Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested a station house officer (SHO) of Killiawali police station in Muktsar district while accepting a bribe of ₹10,000. The arrested SHO has been identified as Iqbal Singh. A case was registered under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Bathinda Range Police Station of VB. (Representational Photo)

Divulging details, the official spokesperson of the VB said that the accused SHO has been arrested on the complaint lodged by Bhim Singh, a resident of village in Sirsa, Haryana.

He said that the complainant Bhim Singh approached the VB, alleging that the accused SHO had demanded ₹20,000 as a bribe to abolish the false complaint against his son. The deal was settled at ₹15,000, he said. He said that following the preliminary investigation, the VB Bathinda Unit laid a trap and arrested the accused SHO red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 in the presence of two official witnesses. A case was registered under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Bathinda Range Police Station of VB.

