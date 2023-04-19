VB assesses ex-minister Sunder Sham Arora’s properties

Punjab vigilance bureau (VB), on Tuesday, surveyed various commercial properties of former Congress minister Sunder Sham Arora in the city. Arora is facing corruption charges in the industrial plot transfer scam and is also accused of offering a bribe to an assistant inspector general (AIG) of the VB. He returned home last week after he was granted interim bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court. Former Congress minister Sunder Sham Arora (HT File Photo)

The VB sleuths assessed his commercial properties located on Jalandhar bypass and Tanda road. He was arrested on October 16 last year, when he had allegedly gone to offer a bribe of ₹50 lakh to VB AIG Manmohan Kumar to settle ongoing enquiries against him. In January, the VB registered a criminal case against him in the industrial plot transfer scam. The two-time MLA from Hoshiarpur joined the BJP in June last year.