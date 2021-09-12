Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Will not contest polls under Capt’s leadership, says Amargarh MLA Dhiman
Punjab: Will not contest polls under Capt’s leadership, says Amargarh MLA Dhiman

Dhiman says state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu be declared as the party’s chief ministerial face for the upcoming Punjab polls
By Avtar Singh, Sangrur
UPDATED ON SEP 12, 2021 08:25 PM IST

Congress MLA from Amargarh Surjit Singh Dhiman has said that he will not contest the state assembly elections under the leadership of Capt Amarinder Singh. Dhiman also said the people want state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to be declared as the party’s chief ministerial face for the upcoming polls.

“I had refused to contest polls under the command of the then state Congress president Partap Singh Bajwa in 2017. Now, I have decided not to contest elections under the leadership of Capt Amarinder Singh in 2022,” said Dhiman.

Dhiman who used to criticise his own government on drug menace and debt waiver, along with other poll promises, supported Sidhu as next chief ministerial face of the party.

“I have conveyed to higher-ups that people want Sidhu as the CM face of the party and I also personally support this. The Capt era has passed. There is a new beginning,” he said.

