Punjabi woman killed, cousin injured as teen from Jalandhar opens fire in US

A 20-year-old woman from Nurmahal in Punjab’s Jalandhar district, Jasvir Kaur, was shot dead and her cousin, Gagandeep Kaur, who was staying with her, was critically wounded when a Punjabi teenager, Gaurav Singh Gill, opened fire on them at Cartaret in New Jersey, US, on Friday. A 20-year-old woman from Nurmahal in Punjab’s Jalandhar district, Jasvir Kaur, was shot dead and her cousin, Gagandeep Kaur, was critically wounded when a Punjabi teenager, Gaurav Singh Gill, opened fire on them at Cartaret in New Jersey, US, on Friday. (Representational photo)

“Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic demise of Ms Jasvir Kaur and injuries to Ms Gagandeep Kaur in a shooting on Roosevelt Av, Cartaret, New Jersey. We offer our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased,” the Consulate General of India in New York posted on X on June 14.

Police arrested 19-year-old Gill, who is from Hussainpur village in Jalandhar district, in connection with the case and charged him with murder and attempt to murder.

It is learnt that Gaurav knew Gagandeep since they took IELTS coaching classes together in Jalandhar.

The Middlesex county prosecutor’s office said the accused barged into Jasvir’s house in New Jersey and opened fire.

Following the shooting, both victims were airlifted to nearby hospitals, where Jasvir succumbed to her injuries.

The authorities are yet to disclose the motive behind the crime or a connection between Gill and the women.

Jasvir worked at the Amazon facility in Carteret. Her husband is a truck driver and was out of town at the time of the shooting.

Gill was caught by the police after a six-hour search.