Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in

Punjab’s GST revenue up by 11.8% in Aug, says Cheema

Highlighting the contribution of SGST cash collections, he said, “SGST cash collection increased from 750.37 crore to 891.24 crore

Published on: Sep 2, 2026, 08:13:20 IST
By HT Correspondent, CHANDIGARH
Share
Share via
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • whatsapp
Copy link
  • copy link

The Punjab government registered an 11.84% year-on-year growth in net GST revenue and recorded an 18.77% growth in state GST (SGST) cash collections, the highest among major states.

The combined collection increased by 15.74%, rising from ₹619.18 crore in August 2025 to ₹716.66 crore in August 2026. (HT File)
The combined collection increased by 15.74%, rising from ₹619.18 crore in August 2025 to ₹716.66 crore in August 2026. (HT File)

The figures were disclosed on Tuesday by finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who said that the state recorded a net GST revenue of 2,406.33 crore in August 2026, a substantial increase from the 2,151.63 crore collected in the corresponding period last year. This increase of 254.70 crore translates to 11.84% growth, he said.

Highlighting the contribution of SGST cash collections, he said, “SGST cash collection increased from 750.37 crore to 891.24 crore. This jump of 140.87 crore reflects an 18.77% growth, the highest SGST cash growth reported by any major state in the country for the month.”

For the April to August 2026 period, Cheema said, “Punjab’s gross GST revenue reached 12,861.42 crore, compared to 10,971.62 crore during the corresponding period in 2025. This translates to an increase of 1,889.80 crore, representing a steady 17% growth rate. The combined collection increased by 15.74%, rising from 619.18 crore in August 2025 to 716.66 crore in August 2026.”

Emphasising the role of honest taxpayers, he warned against financial malpractices. “To check tax evasion, the department has significantly stepped up its enforcement actions.”

recommendedIcon
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Punjab’s GST Revenue Up By 11.8% In Aug, Says Cheema
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Punjab’s GST Revenue Up By 11.8% In Aug, Says Cheema
  • mint-logo
  • HH-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • httechlogowhite
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icon
  • slurrp-icon
  • smartcast-logo
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • logo-fab-play
  • VCCircle_logo-white
  • TechCircle_logo_white
  • VCCEdge_logo_white
  • edge-insights-logo
  • shineLogo
© 2026 HindustanTimes